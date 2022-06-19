Left Menu

Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara, operations underway

The arrested terrorist also got trapped, the police said, adding the encounter was still underway.Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-06-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 15:31 IST
Pakistani LeT terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara, operations underway
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Pakistan was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. They said the encounter started after the forces launched an operation on the instance of an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh, in the Lolab area of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. ''The arrested terrorist also got trapped,'' the police said, adding the encounter was still underway.

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. The IGP Kashmir tweeted, ''2-3 more #terrorists alongwith arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022