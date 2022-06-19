Militants kill 2 policemen in Pakistan's Balochistan

Two policemen were killed on Sunday when militants opened fire on them at a security check post in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province.

Armed men on motorcycles gunned down police personnel posted in the Qaidi Shakh area of Jaffarabad district in the province, a police official said.

Two police constables died on the spot, he added.

The assailants fled after the attack.

No insurgent or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency.

Baloch insurgent groups frequently carry out attacks targeting security personnel, government projects and the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in the region.

On Friday night, an armed attack by suspected militants on a labour camp left four people dead and four others injured in the Chaper left area of Harnai district.

The attack came just three days after armed men kidnapped four employees, including two engineers of a private coal company, in Quetta’s Hanna Urak area.

