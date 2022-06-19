Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to be new Chief Justice of Delhi HC, Centre notifies his transfer

The Central Government on Sunday notified the transfer of Chief Justice of Telangana Satish Chandra Sharma to Delhi High Court. In a notification dated June 19, the Ministry of Law and Justice stated, "in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court."

The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Notably, after the retirement of Justice DN Patel as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, the post fell vacant.

The collegium also recommended the elevation of Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court-- Justice Vipin Sanghi-- as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court. It further recommended elevation of Justice AA Sayed, SS Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Guwahati and Telangana High Courts respectively.

The decision of transference and elevation was taken by the Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (ANI)

