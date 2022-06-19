Three persons, 52 goats killed in lightning strikes in Chhattisgarh

Three persons and 52 goats were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike in three districts of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said.

A shepherd, identified as Chintamani Dhankar (22), and his herd of goats were struck by lightning in Gariaband district, while one death each was reported in Mungeli and Balodabazar-Bhatapara districts, they said.

Dhankar was grazing the goats near Sahaspur village when it started raining. He took shelter under a big tree and also directed the animals towards there. However, due to the lightning strike, he and 52 goats were killed on the spot, Gariaband Superintendent of Police J R Thakur said.

In Mungeli, the lightning struck when the deceased, identified as Sukhdev Khande (23), was removing weed from his field in Thakurikapa village, leaving him dead on the spot, an official said.

In another incident, a 40-year-old woman, Anita Sahu, was killed in lightning strike when she was sowing paddy in a field in Rohasi village of Balodabazar district.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the incidents and directed officials to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh under provisions of Revenue Book Circular (RBC) to the families of each deceased, a government statement said.

