Left Menu

Agnipath protests: Section 144 imposed in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-06-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 21:47 IST
Agnipath protests: Section 144 imposed in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the Jaipur police commissionerate area on Sunday in the wake of the protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for soldiers' recruitment for four years.

Ajaypal Lamba, Additional Commissioner of Jaipur Police, issued the orders to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from 6 pm on Sunday to midnight of August 18.

He said there is a possibility of disturbance to law and order due to the protests.

All kinds of rallies, dharnas, demonstrations, and public meetings without prior permission will be banned, Lamba said.

It has also been directed that no one should circulate provocative messages on social media which may lead to law and order issues.

Action will be taken against those found violating the orders, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-end: Vaishnaw

5G deployment to begin in Aug-Sept; roll out in 20-25 cities, towns by year-...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022