CJI Ramana visits Berlin Wall monument in Germany New Delhi,'

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana on Sunday visited the Berlin Wall monument in the Federal Republic of Germany.
The CJI was accompanied by his spouse Sivamala in his visit to the European nation where he is also seen in the backdrop of the Upper House of German Parliament “German Bundesrat”.
