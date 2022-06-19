Maha: Worker falls to death from underconstruction building
19-06-2022
A man fell to death while working at an underconstruction building in Vartak Nagar area of Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday night, police said. The worker fell from the top of the underconstuction building, chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Avinash Sawant said, adding that details about the mishap are awaited. ''The worker fell from the underconstruction building on some iron rods that pierced through him. The incident occurred around 10 pm,'' he said.
