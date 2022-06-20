Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 09:43 IST
Traffic in central Delhi to be affected due to Cong protest
Representative Image
Traffic in parts of central Delhi will be affected on Monday due to the Congress' protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme and ''vendetta politics'' against Rahul Gandhi, according to traffic police.

Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money laundering case and will appear before the agency for the fourth time on Monday.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police informed commuters about road closures.

Due to special traffic arrangements, inward movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road, it said.

''Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads,'' it added.

The traffic police also advised commuters to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The newspaper is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited.

The Congress, which has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies, has announced that it will hold peaceful protests on Monday against Gandhi's questioning by the ED.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

