Left Menu

Maha: Toddler killed in lightning strike after heavy rains in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-06-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 10:01 IST
Maha: Toddler killed in lightning strike after heavy rains in Palghar
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old boy was killed after lightning struck him during heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing with his sister in front of their house in the Manor area, district disaster control room chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Lightning struck the area amid heavy thundershowers. The boy collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Local police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
2
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases; N.Korea reports 19,310 new fever cases amid COVID-19 outbreak - KCNA and more

Health News Roundup: Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locall...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022