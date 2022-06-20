Maha: Toddler killed in lightning strike after heavy rains in Palghar

A two-year-old boy was killed after lightning struck him during heavy rains in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the boy was playing with his sister in front of their house in the Manor area, district disaster control room chief Vivekanand Kadam said.

Lightning struck the area amid heavy thundershowers. The boy collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

Local police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

