Maha: Worker falls to death at under-construction building, body retrieved after 5 hours

They cut the iron rods with a gas cutter and managed to pull out the body after about five-and-a-half hours, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-06-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 10:57 IST
Maha: Worker falls to death at under-construction building, body retrieved after 5 hours
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old laborer fell to death while working at an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday in the Vartak Nagar area. The victim got stuck in the scaffolding and it took more than five hours for the firemen and regional disaster management cell (RDMC) staff to retrieve the body, a civic official said.

The victim, Ashish Chawan, fell from the top of the 30-story under-construction building into a lift duct, Thane civic body's RDMC chief Avinash Sawant said.

''The worker fell from the building on some iron rods that pierced through him,'' he said.

Local firemen, RDMC personnel, and police rushed to the spot. They cut the iron rods with a gas cutter and managed to pull out the body after about five-and-a-half hours, the official said. The body was later sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. The Vartak Nagar police have as of now registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

