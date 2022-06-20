Police questioning man who flew drone over famous temple in Kerala

A man who allegedly flew a drone over the famous Ettumanoor Mahadeva temple, an ancient shrine of Lord Shiva, on Monday morning is being questioned by the police.

An officer of Ettumanoor police station said the individual was questioned after a complaint was received from Devaswom Board officials in connection with the flying of a drone over the temple.

The officer said that no FIR has been lodged nor any arrests have been made yet and it was presently only questioning the individual responsible for the incident.

Further details would be available after his questioning, police said.

The shrine is one of the major Shiva temples in Kerala.

