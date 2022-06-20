UP youth kills minor for not accepting friend request on Facebook
- Country:
- India
Miffed over not accepting his friend request on social media, a youth here allegedly killed a 16-year-old girl and injured her mother, police said on Monday.
Accused Ravi is a resident of Muzaffanagar, Superintendent of Police (city) Martand Prakash Singh said.
A case has been registered based on a complaint by the girl's father Tejveer Singh, a security personnel at a Faridabad factory, Station House Officer Ajay Kaushal said.
The incident took place in Nagla Bohra village under Highway police station limits late on Sunday when Ravi came over to their house with a wedding card.
As the girl walked towards Ravi to collect it, he allegedly stabbed her, the SP said. When her mother Sunita came to rescue her, he attacked her as well, the officer added.
Later, he tried to kill himself with the knife, the SP said.
In his complaint, Tejveer alleged that Ravi killed his daughter as she did not accept his friend request on Facebook.
Sunita and Ravi are undergoing treatment, Circle Officer Dharmendra Chauhan said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ajay Devgn on 20 yrs of 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh': A film I'm proud to have associated with
Ajay Bhatt congratulated Himanshu Dubey for securing first rank in CDS exam
JD-U expels Ajay Alok, key office bearers
RS polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate elected from Haryana; Ajay Maken loses
RS polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses, say officials.