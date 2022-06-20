Two Indians missing after landslide in Nepal

Two Indian youths travelling in a group of pilgrims went missing after being swept away by a landslide in Kapilvastu district of Nepal on Monday, according to police.

Nikhil Kaushal, 17, and Suraj Soni, 18, from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh were washed away when the two tried to cross a local stream on foot in Shivaraj Municipality-1 area of the district, the police said.

The landslide occurred when they came out of their vehicle, which also had about 16 more Indian pilgrims aboard, a police official said.

The official said other Indian pilgrims, returning from the famous Hindu shrine Swargadwari in Pyuthan district when the vehicle got stuck in the local stream, were safe.

The official said a rescue operation was underway to trace the two missing Indian pilgrims.

