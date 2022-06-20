Mumbai: Man kills wife, sits in police van, confesses after being chased by onlookers

A 40-year-old man and his associate were arrested for allegedly killing the former's wife on suspicion of her character, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Satish Zaavle and his associate Swapnil Pawar were held on Sunday night for the killing that took place in Chembur's MG Road area, the Tilaknagar police station official said.

''Zaavle and Pawar stabbed Deepali, a beautician, several times. Zaavle tried to flee from the spot but was chased by onlookers, and to escape their fury came and sat inside a police patrol van and confessed to what he had done,'' he said.

The woman, who was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, had been staying with her mother in Chembur due to domestic strife, investigating officer Sandeep Pawar said.

Zaavle and his associate have been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)