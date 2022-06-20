Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital: Sources
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case being probed by the ED, was on Monday admitted to the LNJP Hospital here, and his is condition stable, sources said.Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA.
Jain, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ''He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hospital. His condition is stable,'' a source told PTI.
Jain, a minister without a portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is being probed by the agency under the PMLA on charges of alleged hawala dealings.
In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by him as part of the probe.
