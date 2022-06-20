Maha girl's suicide: Police add gang-rape charge against 8 accused

Police have added the charge of gang rape in the case registered after the suicide of a girl from Dombivali in Thane district's Kalyan area on June 12, an official said on Monday.

Eight people have been arrested for far and they have now been charged with gang-rape and other offences under IPC, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act provisions, the Kolsewadi police station official said.

The teen girl was sexually abused and the accused had taken obscene photographs and videos to blackmail her, police had said.

Her parents had found two notes in her mobile phone that narrated the ordeal she had undergone, an official said.

Meanwhile, a local Shiv Sena functionary, Asha Rasal, who has been supporting the kin of the girl in their quest for justice, and her husband were assaulted by unidentified persons on Saturday night, after which a case was registered.

