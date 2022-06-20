Dalit couple die after consuming poison in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A Dalit couple died after consuming poison in Shamli district, police said on Monday.Tinku 22 and Priti 19 had eloped from their houses on June 16 as their family did not approve their relationship. The couple on Monday consumed poisonous substances and ended their lives at Bharsi village in Kandhla area of Shamli district, they said.
A Dalit couple died after consuming poison in Shamli district, police said on Monday.
Tinku (22) and Priti (19) had eloped from their houses on June 16 as their family did not approve their relationship. The couple on Monday consumed poisonous substances and ended their lives at Bharsi village in Kandhla area of Shamli district, they said. According to SHO, Kandhla, Shyambir Singh, though they were of the same caste, their families were not accepting their relationship. The girl's family had lodged a complaint when the girl went missing. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that a detailed probe in the matter is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
