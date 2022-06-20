Left Menu

Dalit couple die after consuming poison in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A Dalit couple died after consuming poison in Shamli district, police said on Monday.Tinku 22 and Priti 19 had eloped from their houses on June 16 as their family did not approve their relationship. The couple on Monday consumed poisonous substances and ended their lives at Bharsi village in Kandhla area of Shamli district, they said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-06-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 19:57 IST
Dalit couple die after consuming poison in UP's Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

A Dalit couple died after consuming poison in Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Tinku (22) and Priti (19) had eloped from their houses on June 16 as their family did not approve their relationship. The couple on Monday consumed poisonous substances and ended their lives at Bharsi village in Kandhla area of Shamli district, they said. According to SHO, Kandhla, Shyambir Singh, though they were of the same caste, their families were not accepting their relationship. The girl's family had lodged a complaint when the girl went missing. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said, adding that a detailed probe in the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022