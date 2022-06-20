Left Menu

MP: 4 held for creating Whatsapp group for violent Agnipath protest in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-06-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 20:10 IST
MP: 4 held for creating Whatsapp group for violent Agnipath protest in Jabalpur
  • Country:
  • India

Four youngsters were arrested on Monday for creating a group on Whatsapp with the alleged aim of inciting youths for a violent agitation at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh against the Centre's Agnipath military recruitment scheme, a police official said.

Devansh Maurya (19), Priyansh Namdeo (19), Yuvraj Chakraborty (20) and Ritik Banskar (21) were arrested for creating 'Protest For Agnipath' group on Whatsapp and asking youths to gather at the main railway station in Jabalpur to hold a violent protest, Ranjhi police station in charge Sahdev Sahu said.

''Maurya created the group and sent messages to gather at the railway station on Sunday. He made Namdeo, Chakraborty and Banskar admins of the Whastapp group. All four hail from Ranjhi suburb and have been booked under relevant sections of India Penal Code,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022