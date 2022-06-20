Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma skips appearance before police station in Kolkata

Left Menu

Citing fear of possible attack on her, Sharma sent an email seeking four weeks time for her appearance, the senior police officer said.Nupur Sharma wrote to us to say that she will not be coming to Narkeldanga Police Station today.

Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday skipped appearance at Narkeldanga police station here, which had sent her a notice on the basis of an FIR filed by a local resident over her controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, an officer said.

Citing fear of ''possible attack'' on her, Sharma sent an email seeking four weeks' time for her appearance, the senior police officer said.

''Nupur Sharma wrote to us to say that she will not be coming to Narkeldanga Police Station today. In the mail, she has cited her apprehension about possible attacks as reason for her inability to come today. She has sought at least four weeks' time for appearing before our officers,'' he said.

During the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking on a motion tabled in the West Bengal Assembly against the controversial remarks made by Sharma, said that provocative statements are being made to vitiate the atmosphere in the country.

''I don't want to name anyone as the matter is sub-judice. Some people are deliberately making provocative statements to vitiate the atmosphere. I think those who have made such remarks should have been arrested long ago,'' she said.

The motion condemning the controversial remarks by Sharma was passed in the House.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate, had sparked violent protests in several parts of the country.

Protests turned violent in West Bengal on May 26, with agitators blocking roads, vandalising public properties and torching vehicles in Howrah district.

A complaint was filed before the Narkeldanga police station by a local person claiming that her comments caused unrest.

The Delhi Police provided security to Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks.

