Three transformers worth Rs 30 lakh gutted in fire in ShimlaShim'

Three transformers worth Rs 30 lakh were gutted in a fire in Shimla city on Monday, a fire department official said. A fire had broken out at US Club in Jakhoo area around 11.30 am and it took over three hours for eight fire engines to put it out. The exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:41 IST
