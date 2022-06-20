Left Menu

Goa: Man held from Maha's Nashik for kidnapping woman

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:55 IST
Goa: Man held from Maha's Nashik for kidnapping woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was held from Nashik in Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Goa, a police official said on Monday.

Accused Raju Sunar hails from Nepal but has been residing in Mapusa for some time now, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

''He was held by Colvale police for kidnapping a woman, who has been rescued from Chunchali area in Nashik,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand
4
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022