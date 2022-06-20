Goa: Man held from Maha's Nashik for kidnapping woman

A 25-year-old man was held from Nashik in Maharashtra for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Goa, a police official said on Monday.

Accused Raju Sunar hails from Nepal but has been residing in Mapusa for some time now, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

''He was held by Colvale police for kidnapping a woman, who has been rescued from Chunchali area in Nashik,'' he added.

