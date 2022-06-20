Left Menu

Naval officer found dead at naval hospital in Kerala's Kochi

A 44-year-old naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro has been found dead in the Naval Hospital in Kerala's Kochi on Monday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 20-06-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 22:52 IST
Naval officer found dead at naval hospital in Kerala's Kochi
Naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro. Image Credit: ANI
A 44-year-old naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro has been found dead in the Naval Hospital in Kerala's Kochi on Monday. According to Southern Naval Command, the deceased was a native of Odisha. A post-mortem is being conducted and a case has been registered with the local police.

A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered by Headquarters, Southern Naval Command. Further details are awaited.

Last year a 19-year-old sailor from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was found dead with bullet injuries in at Kochi Naval Base. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

