Naval officer found dead at naval hospital in Kerala's Kochi

A 44-year-old naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro has been found dead in the Naval Hospital in Kerala's Kochi on Monday. According to Southern Naval Command, the deceased was a native of Odisha. A post-mortem is being conducted and a case has been registered with the local police.

A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered by Headquarters, Southern Naval Command. Further details are awaited.

Last year a 19-year-old sailor from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was found dead with bullet injuries in at Kochi Naval Base. (ANI)

