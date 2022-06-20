Naval officer found dead at naval hospital in Kerala's Kochi
A 44-year-old naval officer, Lieutenant Commander Santosh Kumar Patro has been found dead in the Naval Hospital in Kerala's Kochi on Monday.
A statutory board of inquiry is being ordered by Headquarters, Southern Naval Command. Further details are awaited.
Last year a 19-year-old sailor from Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was found dead with bullet injuries in at Kochi Naval Base. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
