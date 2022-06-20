Kremlin says American basketball player Griner broke law, faces prosecution - RIA
She broke the Russian law, now she faces criminal prosecution," RIA cited Dmitry Peskov as saying in an interview with American MSNBC television. "It's not about being taken hostage." (Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
"It's not about being taken hostage." (Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Philippa Fletcher)
