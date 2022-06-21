Left Menu

Opposing 'Agnipath' not in interest of youths: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-06-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 00:48 IST
Opposing 'Agnipath' not in interest of youths: Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called the 'Agnipath' scheme "pro youth" saying that opposing it was not in the interest of the youngsters of the country. Addressing party workers and leaders at Police ground here, Pradhan said that after serving in the army for four years, these youths would be accommodated in other forces and organisations.

The minister who holds education and skill development portfolios exhorted the party cadre to remain vigilant against the "evil designs" of the opposition parties, which, he said, were bent on exploiting the youngsters against the ruling party.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister PK Dhumal, and several other leaders of the party participated in the day-long sammelan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022