Man dies by suicide in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-06-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 13:02 IST
A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Tripura's Sepahijala district, police said on Tuesday.

Litan Das, a resident of Namapara was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Monday, they said.

Soma Das, the elder sister of Litan said he (Litan) was detained by some members of a club in Champamura locality on Sunday for his alleged relationship with a woman who was deserted by her husband and pressured to marry the woman.

"A few members of the local club detained Litan for his alleged relationship with the woman and took him to the club for a reconciliation meeting. But he strongly denied having any relationship with the woman", said Soma Das, in a video that went viral on social media.

Sensing trouble, Litan called up her and asked her to rush to the club immediately, she said, adding accordingly all the family members went to the club.

"In presence of us, the club members insisted that Litan marry the woman and also sought Rs 1 lakh to get the matter solved... However, we suggested referring the dispute to the police for taking necessary steps but they did not pay heed to us", she claimed.

"Somehow we managed to return home after giving Rs 8,000 to some club members on Sunday evening. Deeply saddened by the move of the club, my brother ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house on Monday. We will lodge a case against all the club members who were present in the reconciliation meeting and did the crime", she claimed.

The officer-in-charge of Bishalgarh police station Himadri Sarkar said "We have started an investigation. Prima facie it appears the youth had committed suicide because of a traumatic situation after being pressured to marry the woman by the local club members".

