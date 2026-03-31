Militant Crackdown: Security Forces Arrest Key Operatives in Manipur

Security forces have arrested three militants from two banned groups in Manipur's Thoubal and Kakching districts on suspicion of extortion, police reported on Tuesday.

The arrests took place Monday, targeting two active members of the Peoples' Liberation Army in the Yairipok Khoirom Mathak Leikai area under Yairipok police station in Thoubal district.

Additionally, a self-styled sergeant major from the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group faction) was taken into custody from the Wabagai Thingel area of Kakching district.

(With inputs from agencies.)