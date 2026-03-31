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Terror on the Highway: Irish Militants' Explosive Ambush

An improvised explosive device was found in a food delivery vehicle after being hijacked by Irish nationalist militants. The vehicle was driven to a Northern Irish police station before the bomb was defused. Local police suspect dissident republican groups were responsible for this serious threat to public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belfast | Updated: 31-03-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 18:41 IST
Terror on the Highway: Irish Militants' Explosive Ambush
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Irish nationalist militants are suspected to be behind the hijacking of a food delivery vehicle, which had an improvised explosive device placed inside and was driven to a police station in Northern Ireland.

The incident took place near Lurgan, around 30 kilometers from Belfast, after two masked men forced the driver to deliver the vehicle to the police station late Monday night. Once alerted, over 100 nearby homes were evacuated while the police carried out a controlled explosion.

The device, although crude and unsophisticated, posed a significant threat. Police have stated that dissident republican groups are likely responsible for this act aimed at causing terror in the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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