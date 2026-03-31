Terror on the Highway: Irish Militants' Explosive Ambush

Irish nationalist militants are suspected to be behind the hijacking of a food delivery vehicle, which had an improvised explosive device placed inside and was driven to a police station in Northern Ireland.

The incident took place near Lurgan, around 30 kilometers from Belfast, after two masked men forced the driver to deliver the vehicle to the police station late Monday night. Once alerted, over 100 nearby homes were evacuated while the police carried out a controlled explosion.

The device, although crude and unsophisticated, posed a significant threat. Police have stated that dissident republican groups are likely responsible for this act aimed at causing terror in the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)