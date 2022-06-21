Left Menu

Syrian plane lands in base after Damascus airport attack

A flight by private Syrian airline Cham Wings landed on Tuesday at an airport used by Russias military in the coastal province of Latakia in western Syria, the countrys state news agency reported.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:13 IST
Syrian plane lands in base after Damascus airport attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Syria

A flight by private Syrian airline Cham Wings landed on Tuesday at an airport used by Russia's military in the coastal province of Latakia in western Syria, the country's state news agency reported. The flight from the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates was the first to land in at the airbase since Damascus airport was damaged by an Israeli airstrike earlier this month. It is also the first Syrian international flight to land at the facility since Russia took it over after joining the war in Syria in September 2015, helping tip the balance of power in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces. The Bassel al-Assad International Airport — known by the Russians as the Hmeimeem base — serves Latakia, Syria's key port on the Mediterranean. The June 10 Israeli airstrike that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways and rendered the main runway unserviceable. Work is still ongoing to fix the damage. Since then, flights have been mostly diverted to the international airport in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once its principal commercial center. The Hmeimeem base is home to Russian warplanes that have for years been used to stage bombing runs against Assad's opponents as well as suspected hideouts of the Islamic State group. In 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin landed at the base where he met with Assad and top Russian and Syrian officers. Israel's military has declined to comment on the Damascus airport airstrike. The Syrian capital's airport is located just south of Damascus, where Syrian opposition activists say Iran-backed militiamen are active and have arms depots.

Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. The airport strike marked a major escalation in Israel's years-long campaign of airstrikes in Syria, further ratcheting up tensions between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah on the other. Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the militant Hezbollah group, which has fighters deployed in Syria fighting on the side of Assad's government forces and ships arms believed to be bound for the militias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022