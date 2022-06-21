Russian regulator blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:42 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The website of British newspaper The Telegraph has been blocked in Russia following a request from the prosecutor general, data from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor showed on Tuesday.
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February, Russia has cracked down on media coverage of the conflict, introducing 15-year prison sentences for journalists who spread intentionally "fake" news about what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Roskomnadzor
- British
- Telegraph
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 7-Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents
WRAPUP 1-Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now