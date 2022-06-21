Left Menu

Man shot at by neighbour over dog poop in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-06-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man was shot at after he objected to a neighbour's pet defecating in the sand he purchased for constructing a house here, police said on Tuesday.

Victim Sukrampal is being treated at the hospital and his condition is critical, they said.

According to police, Sukrampal had piled up the sand near his under-construction house in Titawi village under Titaei police station limits.

However, his neighbour Ashu's pet dog had been defecating in this pile of sand and he had raised an objection to it.

This led to a confrontation between the two parties and on Monday evening, Ashu allegedly pumped a bullet into Sukrampal, leaving him critically injured, Station House Officer Mukesh Solanki said.

The accused is absconding and efforts are underway to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

