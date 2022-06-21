Left Menu

In pro-Russian Serbia, a few Russians and Ukrainians unite to oppose war

Each week about a dozen Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian expatriates opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine meet local Serbs in a Belgrade cafe to discuss the war and plan protest rallies. Serbia's open borders to Russia have made the Balkan country a destination for thousands of Russians, including some fleeing sanctions or conscription and others opposed to the government in Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:24 IST
In pro-Russian Serbia, a few Russians and Ukrainians unite to oppose war

Each week about a dozen Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian expatriates opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine meet local Serbs in a Belgrade cafe to discuss the war and plan protest rallies.

Serbia's open borders to Russia have made the Balkan country a destination for thousands of Russians, including some fleeing sanctions or conscription and others opposed to the government in Moscow. Thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the war also arrived. Peter Nikitin, founder the Facebook group "Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians and Serbs Together Against War", says it started spontaneously on the day Russia invaded on Feb 24.

"We went to the Russian embassy to protest and there we met a few other Ukrainians, Russians and Belarusians and ... the same day we started this Facebook group," said Nikitin, 41, a Muscovite and an interpreter who came to Belgrade six years ago. The group has so far staged around a dozen actions, ranging from rallies that attracted hundreds of people to smaller protests with just a handful of activists.

In Serbia, they are in the minority. Most Serbs see Russia, a fellow Orthodox Christian and Slavic nation, as an important military and trade partner.

In May research from NSPM, a Belgrade-based conservative think-tank, suggested that 82.1% of Serbians opposed sanctions against Russia. It also said that 68.7% of respondents believed NATO, which bombed Serbia during the war in Kosovo in 1999, was chiefly responsible for the outbreak of war in Ukraine. 'YOU DON'T GET ARRESTED'

Since the invasion, several rallies in support of Russia have attracted thousands of supporters, including many from ultranationalist organisations, some waving Russian flags or wearing t-shirts with the pro-Russian "Z" logo. The "Z" symbol has also appeared in graffiti on walls in the Serbian capital, though a mural featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin and the word "brother" has since be defaced with red spray paint.

Although Serbia condemned the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, its conservative government has so far refused to impose sanctions against Russia. But Nikitin said that despite pro-Russian sentiment and threats in social media, the Serbian authorities have allowed the group to demonstrate, unlike in Russia and its ally Belarus, where there have been clampdowns on dissent.

"You don't get beaten up and arrested five minutes after you show up on the street, in fact the police in Belgrade are very professional ... they've been doing a great job protecting us and preventing various provocations," he said. Sasha Seregina, 33, from Russia's eastern city of Samara who administers group's Facebook page, said its Ukrainian members were very supportive, but that the real reconciliation between the two nations would be a difficult process.

"This is very important not only for our movement but also for the future and for some potential reconciliation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022