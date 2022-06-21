Missing man found hanging from tree, family suspects murder

A 20-year-old man, who went missing overnight, was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.

The family members, who raised suspicion that he might have been murdered, blocked the Lalsot-Kothun highway, according to police.

Pukhraj had gone missing on Monday night. His body was found hanging from a tree nearly two-three kilometers away from his home, Lalsot Station House Officer (SHO) Richhpal Singh said.

He said the traffic movement on the highway was resumed only after police officials assured the family that they will get the post-mortem done by a medical board and register a murder case based on the report.

The investigation will be done on the basis of the report lodged by the family members, the SHO said.

