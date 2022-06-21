Left Menu

Railway staff found dead on tracks, suicide suspected

A Railway employee, who was an accused in the fake medical certificate racket unearthed in the city by the CBI recently, was found dead on the railway track near Thokkottu here, police sources said.The deceased has been identified as V A Vijayan, a group D employee and resident of Railway Colony.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-06-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 17:05 IST
Railway staff found dead on tracks, suicide suspected
  • Country:
  • India

A Railway employee, who was an accused in the fake medical certificate racket unearthed in the city by the CBI recently, was found dead on the railway track near Thokkottu here, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as V A Vijayan, a group D employee and resident of Railway Colony. Vijayan, who was a pharmacist at the railway health centre here, had been taken into custody in connection with the fake certificate racket. Police sources said on Tuesday they suspected that he died by suicide on Monday. Besides Vijayan, the additional chief medical superintendent of the railway health centre Dr Shivashankera Murthi and broker Ibrahim were also taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It was reported that around 15,000 fake medical certificates were issued to railway employees through the centre in one year. It is mandatory for employees to produce medical fitness certificates periodically to authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022