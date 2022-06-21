Left Menu

Jesuits: 2 priests killed in northern Mexico

Cerocahui is near a point where Chihuahua state meets Sonora and Sinaloa, a major drug producing region.A statement from the Society of Jesus in Mexico demanded justice and the return of the mens bodies.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:05 IST
Jesuits: 2 priests killed in northern Mexico

Two Jesuit priests have been killed inside a church in a remote mountainous area of northern Mexico, the religious order's Mexican branch announced Tuesday.

Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar were killed Monday inside the church in Cerocahui, Chihuahua.

Violence has plagued the Tarahumara mountains for years. Cerocahui is near a point where Chihuahua state meets Sonora and Sinaloa, a major drug producing region.

A statement from the Society of Jesus in Mexico demanded justice and the return of the men's bodies. It said gunmen had taken them from the church.

The Chihuahua state prosecutor's office had not commented.

“Acts like these are not isolated,” the statement said. “The Tarahumara mountains, like many other regions of the country, face conditions of violence and abandonment that have not been reversed. Every day men and women are arbitrarily deprived of life, as our murdered brothers were today.” The Society of Jesus is an order of the Roman Catholic Church.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022