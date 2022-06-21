Left Menu

3 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-06-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 19:23 IST
3 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada
  • Country:
  • India

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Odisha's Nuapada district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Patadhara Reserve Forest in Bheden block when the CRPF personnel were going from one camp to another, they said.

''Unfortunately, three jawans have attended martyrdom in Nuapada. Our senior officers are on the way to the site,'' Odisha's Director-General of Police SK Bansal told PTI.

It is suspected that the Maoists had prior information regarding the movement of the forces, another police officer said.

All of a sudden, they opened fire on the forces, he said.

According to a preliminary report, seven jawans were on the move when the incident took place, he added.

The deceased include a constable and two assistant sub-inspector-rank personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), officials said.

Combing operations have been intensified in the area, and more teams of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF are moving to the site, they said.

The operations would continue till the Maoists are flushed out, the DGP said, expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families.

The supreme sacrifice of the personnel would not go in vain, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022