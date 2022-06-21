Swapna Suresh writes to Prime Minister seeking CBI probe in gold smuggling case

Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags case, on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that since state government officials themselves are prime suspects, a probe by CBI was mandatory to find the truth.

In her letter to the Prime Minister, she also requested for an opportunity to meet him in person to air her grievances.

''A CBI investigation is mandatory to find out the truth. It would be just and fair if Government of Kerala do not intervene in this matter as government officials themselves are prime suspects.

''Rather, the Court of India shall accept the case and provide justice. Therefore, please take pertinent actions against the government of Kerala,'' she has said in her communication written on the letterhead of Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) India where she is currently employed.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan alleged that Suresh has become a ''puppet'' in the hands of central agencies.

Speaking at a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram, he claimed that what she has alleged has no connection with the actual facts and that she was just repeating what was said in the past.

He further claimed that both the BJP and Congress were carrying out a vicious campaign to tarnish the image of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Suresh had recently made some revelations before the media wherein she had alleged that Vijayan, his family members and LDF MLA K T Jaleel were involved in the smuggling case. It had created a political storm in the state.

She had claimed before the media that she had recorded the same in her statement before the court under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Strongly reacting to the allegations, the Chief Minister, in a statement, had said ''unsubstantiated allegations have been made through the media from some quarters for narrow political reasons'' and this was ''part of some political agenda''.

''Such an agenda was rejected by the people earlier. After a break, the old things are repeated by the accused in the case. There is not even a shred of fact in it'', Vijayan had said.

Suresh was released from jail in November last year, 16 months after her arrest in the sensational gold smuggling case.

A former employee of the UAE Consulate here, she was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with another accused Sandeep Nair from Bengaluru on July 11, 2020.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs conducted a separate probe into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith P S, were arrested in connection with the case.

