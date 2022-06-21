U.S. Supreme Court backs public money for religious schools in Maine case
Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:07 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed more public funding of religious entities in an important ruling in favor of two Christian families who challenged a Maine tuition assistance program that excluded private schools that promote religion.
In the latest in a series of decisions in recent years expanding religious rights, the justices overturned a lower court ruling that had rejected the families' claims of religious discrimination in violation of the U.S. Constitution, including the First Amendment protection of the free exercise of religion.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
S.Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea missile firings
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares brace for U.S. inflation, euro up on ECB bets
S.Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea missile tests
S.Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea missile tests
Golf-No entourage, no problem for U.S. Women's Open champion Lee