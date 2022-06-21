Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court backs public money for religious schools in Maine case

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:07 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed more public funding of religious entities in an important ruling in favor of two Christian families who challenged a Maine tuition assistance program that excluded private schools that promote religion.

In the latest in a series of decisions in recent years expanding religious rights, the justices overturned a lower court ruling that had rejected the families' claims of religious discrimination in violation of the U.S. Constitution, including the First Amendment protection of the free exercise of religion.

