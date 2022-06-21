Over 30,000 members of judiciary, including SC & HC judges, participate in Yoga Day celebrations

Over 30,000 members of the judiciary, including judges of the Supreme Court, various high courts and district and subordinate courts across the country, participated in Yoga Day celebrations on Tuesday, the Union Law Ministry said.

Last month, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had written to the Chief Justice of India and chief justices of various high courts, requesting them to participate in the event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.

In a statement, the ministry said the Department of Justice and the judiciary were in ''close interaction'' for the smooth conduct of International Day of Yoga at the Supreme Court, all 25 high courts and district and subordinate court complexes across the country.

An official said this is perhaps the first time that members of the judiciary participated in a Yoga Day event at such a large scale.

''The event was celebrated at an unprecedented scale with the participation of over 30,000 members from the judiciary, including judges of the Supreme Court, judges of high courts and judicial officers of district and subordinate courts, court officials and staff and members of the Bar at various court complexes,'' it said.

The Supreme Court and high courts located in iconic buildings with unique architecture added to the grandeur of the occasion, it said. Common yoga protocol, awareness of benefits of various asanas by experts and demonstration of yoga were some of the activities undertaken at the event.

The theme for this year's Yoga Day was “Yoga for Humanity” as it depicted how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering, the ministry noted.

''In the emerging post-Covid geo-political scenario too, yoga has brought people together through compassion, kindness, fostered a sense of unity and built resilience among people world over,'' it said.

Rijiju took part in a Yoga Day event in Arunachal Pradesh. In a tweet, he said, ''It was the most memorable yoga event ever along with Indian Army, ITBP, district administration, BJP team and local folks of Anjaw District (in Arunachal Pradesh).'' PTI NAB SMN

