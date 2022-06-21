Left Menu

Congress workers seek pre-arrest bail for all MVA MPs and MLAs alleging misuse of Central agencies

Three Congress workers have approached a special PMLA court here seeking a blanket anticipatory bail for all the MPs and MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra claiming that the Centre is misusing agencies to target the MVA constituents with an ulterior motive to suppress the state government.The petition was filed by Madhu Holamagi, Yusuf Patel and Ranjeet Dutta, last week.The special judge, M G Deshpande, has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate.

Three Congress workers have approached a special PMLA court here seeking a blanket anticipatory bail for all the MPs and MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra claiming that the Centre is misusing agencies to target the MVA constituents with an ''ulterior motive'' to suppress the state government.

The petition was filed by Madhu Holamagi, Yusuf Patel and Ranjeet Dutta, last week.

The special judge, M G Deshpande, has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate. The court also directed the applicants to produce proof authorising them to seek relief in the representative capacity on behalf of all the MVA members- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

The relief claimed in the application is against the ED, Mumbai. Upon failure to produce any Vakalatnamas or an authority letter to represent the MVA members, notices will be issued to every member of the MVA whether they have made such an application in this court, the court said.

The matter will be heard on Wednesday.

The plea claimed that the BJP-led Union government is misusing Central agencies to harass the members of other parties, especially components of MVA, with malafide intention and ulterior motive to suppress the Maharashtra government.

