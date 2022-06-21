Left Menu

Rajasthan: 19-yr-old youth commits suicide, family says was upset over Agnipath scheme

The victims uncle told police that Ankit hanged himself at his rented accommodation in Chidwawa.We have sealed the room where Ankit was living.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:31 IST
A 19-year-old youth ended his life on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, with his family claiming that he was depressed over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

The scheme for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the armed forces for a four-year term on contractual basis was unveiled last week, triggering protests across the country.

Police said Ankit’s uncle Lekhraj in a complaint alleged that he was preparing for a competitive exam and was in distress after the government announced the scheme. The victim’s uncle told police that Ankit hanged himself at his rented accommodation in Chidwawa.

''We have sealed the room where Ankit was living. So far, no suicide note has been recovered. We have also come to know that he had some dispute with his sister living in Chidawa. The matter is being investigated,'' SHO Inderprakash Yadav said.

The SHO said the body was handed over to family members after conducting a post-mortem.

