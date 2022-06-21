MSDE holds PM National Apprenticeship Mela across 10 districts in Odisha

To improve job opportunities and provide practical training, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organized the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela across 10 districts in Odisha today. Opportunities for apprenticeship training in more than 500+ trades across 36 sectors were offered to the participants.

Over 100 companies participated in the fair to provide employment opportunities to individuals who had 5th–12th-grade pass certificate, a skill training certificate, an ITI Diploma, or a graduate degree. The aspiring apprentices were given several choices of trades, including locally relevant job roles such as welder, electrician, beautician, mechanic and more.

This program aims to encourage employers to hire apprentices from these targeted districts as and assist them in identifying the right job roles while building their potential through robust skill training. In addition, candidates will receive certificates recognized by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), ensuring increased employability, giving them an opportunity to become entrepreneurs in their respective domains.

Participating organizations in the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas had the opportunity to meet potential apprentices at a common platform and select candidates, on-the-spot. Furthermore, small-scale industries with at least four employees also had the opportunity to hire apprentices at the event. A credit bank concept will also be introduced soon, with a repository of various credits accumulated by students that can be used for future academic pathways.

Expressing his views on the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Special Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Director General, Directorate General of Training, said that Apprenticeship Mela is an initiative that allows qualified individuals to gain hands-on industry experience while improving their career prospects. Apprenticeship is the most sustainable skill development model because it bridges the gap between skill demand and supply, both in terms of quantity and quality. Apprenticeships allow an individual to use an organization's intellectual and physical resources to address the gaps faced during academic learning. We look forward to organizing more such apprenticeship melas in future, extending stronger youth-industry connect, he added

In addition to the Apprenticeship Melas, a special initiative was taken to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. The objective was to join the celebrations of the nation in solidarity as well as build public interest in the practice, by highlighting its importance and contribution as a significant asset in improving public health.

The ITI staff and candidates were engaged in various activities like yoga demonstrations, digital workout sessions, consultations with yoga experts and more. They also raised awareness about various job roles which are in demand, globally and nationally, such as yoga instructor, yoga therapist, yoga advisor and yoga aerobics instructors.

(With Inputs from PIB)