Two Canadians killed in Mexican Caribbean beach resort

The killings in the state of Quintana Roo follow the fatal shooting in January of two Canadians with criminal records in nearby Cancun. A senior state official told Reuters the man, whose identity has not been made public, was wanted by Interpol.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:41 IST
Two Canadian citizens, a man and a woman, have been killed at the beach resort of Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Caribbean coast, authorities said on Tuesday. The killings in the state of Quintana Roo follow the fatal shooting in January of two Canadians with criminal records in nearby Cancun.

A senior state official told Reuters the man, whose identity has not been made public, was wanted by Interpol. "He was a not a tourist," the official said, adding that the man had been in hiding in Mexico for about four years.

Mexican media said the victims had had their throats cut, citing a local police report. The Quintana Roo attorney general's office said the two had suffered knife injuries, but did not immediately reply to requests for further comment. Their bodies were found in local accommodation and a third person, a man, also was injured, the office said.

Canada's embassy in Mexico confirmed the deceased were Canadian citizens and said it was in contact with local authorities. It said it could not reveal further information at this time.

