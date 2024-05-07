"BJP is staring at historic defeat," says Congress' Venugopal after third phase Lok Sabha polls concludes

After polling for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls for 93 parliamentary constituencies concluded, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal claimed that "BJP is staring at a historic defeat". Taking to his social media account, Venugopal wrote, "As feedback from across all seats that voted in Phase 3 trickles in, it is becoming clear as day that BJP is staring at a historic defeat. After Phase 1 and 2, PM Modi himself started dishing out troll-level WhatsApp University material--creating mindless fear around buffaloes, mangalsutra, Hinduism and what not."

"It is all a symptom of Modi's desperation and paranoia. He is now witnessing the ground slip from under his feet. After today's bumper voting in favour of INDIA, we await a new wave of lies, deceit, and hate-filled venom," he added in his post. Further, Venugopal claimed that people are going to elect a pro-people government.

"The people of India, however, have decided to defeat the BJP and elect a pro-people government that will undo the damage done to India's democracy and revive India's economy for the poor and middle classes. It is an INDIA wave, and Modi's days as PM are numbered!" said Venugopal. The voter turnout in the 93 parliamentary constituencies that went to polls in the third phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 61.45 per cent until 8 pm, said the Election Commission.

With the conclusion of Phase 3, polling is now over in 20 States/UTs and 283 parliamentary constituencies for the 2024 general elections. A total of 1331 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase. The fourth phase of polling for 96 parliamentary constituencies spread over 10 states and Union Territories is scheduled for May 13. (ANI)

