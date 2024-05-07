Left Menu

Northern Command Chief Surveys Battle Readiness of Forces in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. M.V. Suchindra Kumar visited troops along the LoC in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing morale and motivation. He commended their professionalism in challenging conditions and reviewed security and operational preparedness.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:25 IST
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and exhorted them to maintain a high state of morale and motivation.

The commander also commended the troops for their professionalism in challenging conditions, the Army said.

''Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command visited frontline units along Line of Control in Poonch Sector to review the security situation,'' the Army's Northern Command said in a post on 'X'.

It said Kumar was briefed on the forward locations as he reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

