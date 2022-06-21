Maha: Two sandalwood trees hacked, stolen from Nagpur Raj Bhavan compound
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-06-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 21:54 IST
Two sandalwood trees were hacked and stolen from the Raj Bhavan compound in Nagpur's Sadar area, police said on Tuesday.
The theft came to light on Monday morning when a gardener saw the stumps of the two trees, after which an offence was registered under IPC section 379, a Sadar police station official said.
