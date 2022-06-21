Maha: Two sandalwood trees hacked, stolen from Nagpur Raj Bhavan compound

Two sandalwood trees were hacked and stolen from the Raj Bhavan compound in Nagpur's Sadar area, police said on Tuesday.

The theft came to light on Monday morning when a gardener saw the stumps of the two trees, after which an offence was registered under IPC section 379, a Sadar police station official said.

