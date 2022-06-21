UP: 2 men die after drowning in Pahuj river

Two young men died after drowning in Pahuj river here on Tuesday, police said.

SHO of Rampura police station Kamlesh Kumar said that Raghvendra (21) and Gyan Singh (24) were engaged in the construction work of a temple in Rampura area of the district, and had gone to bath in the river at 3.00 pm.

However, they ventured into deep water, and got drowned, he said.

Divers fished out the bodies of the deceased, the SHO added.