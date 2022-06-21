Left Menu

14-year old girl raped; four held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:07 IST
14-year old girl raped; four held
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four persons here and they were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the girl was returning from her grandmother's house to her residence, they said.

The accused lured the girl, while she was walking on the road, on the pretext of offering to leave her home but allegedly raped her in an isolated place and later one of them dropped the girl at her house, police said.

Earlier, a missing case was registered at Chandrayangutta police station based on a complaint by the girl's parents.

The girl after returning home informed her parents about the incident and they again approached the police and after recording the girl's statement the sections in the case were altered to kidnap and gangrape, police said adding the four were nabbed during the course of investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022