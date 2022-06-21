14-year old girl raped; four held

A 14-year old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by four persons here and they were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sunday night when the girl was returning from her grandmother's house to her residence, they said.

The accused lured the girl, while she was walking on the road, on the pretext of offering to leave her home but allegedly raped her in an isolated place and later one of them dropped the girl at her house, police said.

Earlier, a missing case was registered at Chandrayangutta police station based on a complaint by the girl's parents.

The girl after returning home informed her parents about the incident and they again approached the police and after recording the girl's statement the sections in the case were altered to kidnap and gangrape, police said adding the four were nabbed during the course of investigation.

