Thieves decamp with jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh from Noida flat

Thieves decamped with jewellery worth over Rs 50 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in cash from a lawyer's flat here, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint given to police, the burglars targeted the flat located in Jalvayu Vihar under the Noida Sector 20 police station limits over the gone by weekend when its residents were out of town.

“The lawyer and his wife had gone to Jammu and Kashmir. They had left on June 17 and returned on June 19 when they found the door of their flat open and some items scattered, triggering suspicion of a theft,” a local police official said.

“The complainant, a lawyer practising at the Delhi high court, said the locker inside their house was also broken open. Around 800 gm of gold jewellery, 1,000 gm of silver items, a diamond set and Rs 5 lakh in cash were missing besides some other expensive items that were kept in the flat,” the official said, citing the complaint.

Police said they have lodged an FIR on the basis of the lawyer's complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 380 (theft in house) and 457 (trespassing). An investigation has been launched into the case and police are scanning CCTV footage of the locality for any possible leads about the culprits, the official added.

