Left Menu

Ensure salary to KSRTC staff, Kerala HC to govt

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to ensure that the salary for the state-run KSRTC employees are given within the first five days of the month.Justice Devan Ramachandran said the government should consider taking over the liability of Rs 3,500 crore of the Kerala State Road transport Corporation KSRTC.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-06-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 22:52 IST
Ensure salary to KSRTC staff, Kerala HC to govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to ensure that the salary for the state-run KSRTC employees are given within the first five days of the month.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said the government should consider taking over the liability of Rs 3,500 crore of the Kerala State Road transport Corporation (KSRTC). The court asked the government to check the possibility of setting apart revenue of the corporation every month for the purpose of giving salary to the staff. Meanwhile, responding to a plea seeking to provide salary to staff before the fifth of every month, KSRTC said the revenue was going to the bank consortium and a minimum of Rs eight crore per day was required for KSRTC.

KSRTC has also informed that a high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief minister will be held soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022