Ensure salary to KSRTC staff, Kerala HC to govt

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the state government to ensure that the salary for the state-run KSRTC employees are given within the first five days of the month.

Justice Devan Ramachandran said the government should consider taking over the liability of Rs 3,500 crore of the Kerala State Road transport Corporation (KSRTC). The court asked the government to check the possibility of setting apart revenue of the corporation every month for the purpose of giving salary to the staff. Meanwhile, responding to a plea seeking to provide salary to staff before the fifth of every month, KSRTC said the revenue was going to the bank consortium and a minimum of Rs eight crore per day was required for KSRTC.

KSRTC has also informed that a high-level meeting, chaired by the Chief minister will be held soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)