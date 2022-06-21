Sonowal expresses gratitude to PM Modi for promoting yoga globally

On International Day of Yoga, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in promoting yoga globally.

International Yoga Day celebrations were led by the prime minister along with 15,000 yoga enthusiasts at Mysuru palace in Karnataka on Tuesday.

Sonowal on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush also expressed his deepest gratitude to his colleagues in the Union Council of Ministers, governors and members of state governments, members of armed forces, foreign missions across the world as well as volunteers whose active participation made this year's Yoga Day a grand success, an Ayush Ministry statement said.

He also thanked the Karnataka government which proactively acted and supported every step and attempt to make the Yoga Day a tremendous success, it said.

Sonowal, who also holds the portfolio of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said yoga has brought the world together, reshaped the global values and is bringing different healthcare systems closer.

''This beautiful movement of humanity towards a healthier and happier tomorrow was only made possible due to vision and enabling role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji in popularising and institutionalising yoga at the global stage.

"We are extremely happy and proud that as many as 25 crore people from across the world are participating in today's Yoga Day. This would not have been possible without the support and active role played by all governments across states, Union Territories, our foreign missions spread across the world, all the international organisations associated with the event and volunteers," Sonowal said.

"I offer my sincere gratitude to our members of armed forces, all our staff in ministries and other organisations, PSUs, foreign dignitaries, public figures and yoga gurus for their unflinching efforts towards making today's event a great success,'' he said.

Sonowal said it is the vision of Modi to bring peace and harmony in the world by focusing on the health and well-being of individuals, communities and nations.

This year's theme -- Yoga for Humanity -- was adopted by the Ministry of Ayush through various initiatives to build positive conversations and engage with social communities on various aspects of yoga, the statement said.

International Day of Yoga 2022 saw many new initiatives, the 'Guardian Ring' programme, which is collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga's unifying power that surpasses national boundaries, integrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of 8th IDY, mass yoga demonstrations being organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union ministers, it said.

